The red-hot New York Mets have lost one of their hottest hitters for the rest of the season. Second baseman Jeff McNeil will likely miss the rest of the year with a broken wrist, manager Carlos Mendoza announced Saturday. McNeil suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch in Friday's walk-off win over the Cincinnati Reds (NYM 6, CIN 4 in 10 innings).

"Not good. MRI this morning showed a wrist fracture, so he is likely done for the year," Mendoza said Saturday when asked for an update on McNeil. McNeil told reporters, including the New York Post, he has a "really small fracture" and could return if the Mets play deep into the postseason.

McNeil was hit by the pitch, a 74 mph breaking ball, when he squared around to bunt in the fourth inning Friday. He did stay in the game to run the bases and play defense, but was removed when his spot in the batting order came up again in the seventh inning. Here's the injury:

Although his .238/.307/.384 season batting line is underwhelming, McNeil has been one of New York's top hitters in the second half, slashing .289/.376/.547 with seven of his 12 home runs since the All-Star break. A few weeks ago he said he stopped trying to guide the ball for base hits, and is now just focusing on hard contact. That led to his hot streak.

McNeil is primarily a second baseman, though he has played some left and right fields this year, so the Mets are losing that versatility. Jose Iglesias has been a pleasant surprise all year and figures to step in as the full-time second baseman now. Top prospect Luisangel Acuña, Ronald's younger brother, is a candidate to come up and replace McNeil.

Friday's win was New York's eighth straight victory. The Mets and Atlanta Braves are tied for the third and final National League wild-card spot with identical 77-64 records. The season series is tied 5-5 and the two teams will play three games at Truist Park from Sept. 24-26. That is the second-to-last series of the regular season.