Jeff McNeil's dog returns spring training home run ball to Mets star

New York Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil had a career year in 2019 and became a huge part of the team's offense. But McNeil may not be the biggest star in his household anymore. During a recent spring training game between the Mets and Miami Marlins, McNeil hit his first home run of the spring. McNeil's dog, Willow, actually ended up returning the home run ball to the Mets star after a fan gave it to the pup.

McNeil's wife, Tatiana, and Willow were sitting on the outfield stands and both ended up getting the ball back. This certainly isn't Willow's first brush with the spotlight. McNeil actually first met Willow during an adoption event at Citi Field last July and wanted to adopt her on the spot.

After getting the clearance from his wife, McNeil revealed his interesting sales pitch. McNeil had homered on the night of the event, so he said that perhaps he could hit more homers if he had a dog.

"I persuaded her that, if I get the puppy, I might hit more home runs," McNeil said.

McNeil has become a huge part of the Mets future as he hit .318 to go along with 23 home runs and 75 RBIs last season. In addition, the Mets slugger made his first All-Star Game in just his second season with the franchise.

This particular home run ball is definitely worth keeping for McNeil, considering that Willow was able to track it down.