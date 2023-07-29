Nationals corner infielder/designated hitter Jeimer Candelario has the look of an attractive trade candidate here in the next few days, especially with it being such a seller's market with so many buyers. Unfortunately, he appeared to injure his shoulder on an umpire on a weird play while sliding into second base Friday night.

Candelario sent a grounder up the middle that glanced off the mound and a glove before making its way into center field as a single. He went for the hustle double as the ball died in shallow center field, but was tagged out at second by the Mets' Jeff McNeil. As he was gathering himself, he appeared to reach out toward the umpire -- whether by accident or not -- and that seems to be what injured his left shoulder.

Take a look:

We'll update this article once more information is given on Candelario's shoulder. For now, it's worth mention due to his status as a trade candidate and how it might affect the market. He was most recently ranked as the seventh-best trade candidate here on CBS Sports.

Through that hit, Canderlario is hitting .254/.335/.478 this season with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 homers, 52 RBI and 55 runs in 97 games. He's mostly played third base, but has seen some time in the past at first and obviously can serve as DH, as he was doing Friday.

If the injury is enough to put Candelario on the injured list, but not serious enough to cost him multiple months, he could still be a trade candidate. A recent example of an injured slugger being traded from the Nationals came in 2021 when Kyle Schwarber was sent to the Red Sox. If Candelario avoids the IL, he's obviously still a candidate. If somehow the injury is serious enough to end or nearly end the season for him, though, he surely wouldn't be dealt.

Candelario is set to hit free agency after this season, cementing his status as a possible rental this trade deadline.