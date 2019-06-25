Jennie Finch, Jamie Foxx among stars set to play in MLB's 2019 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Drew Carey, Simone Biles and J.R. Smith are also part of the 'Cleveland vs. The World' showdown
What do the Avengers, an Olympic gold medalist, an MMA fighter, a "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the one and only Drew Carey have in common?
Why, a spot on MLB's All-Star Celebrity Softball Game roster, of course!
Monday, July 8, is when baseball's annual Home Run Derby airs on ESPN, but the day before, big names from outside of MLB will take the diamond at Progressive Field for a "Cleveland vs. The World" showdown of stars across movies, TV, music and sports.
A handful of baseball icons, including Hall of Famer Jim Thome, six-time All-Star Kenny Lofton, former Indians Mike Napoli and Travis Hafner, and longtime Philadelphia Phillies star champion Ryan Howard, will be part of the celebrity clash, with MLB Network's Chris Rose and Kevin Millar set to emcee. But the bulk of the lineups will be made up of outsiders, from Carey and Chiefs Pro Bowler Travis Kelce to "Avengers" star Anthony Mackie and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.
The first game of a Sunday doubleheader, which is capped by the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game featuring top minor league prospects, the celebrity softball showdown is scheduled for a 5 p.m. first pitch, with gates opening at 3 p.m. and tickets available via AllStarGame.com. The game will then be aired on ESPN following the Home Run Derby on Monday.
Here's an even bigger list of notable celebs set to be on hand for the game, which will also be followed by fireworks and performances from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Joan Jett & the Blackhearts:
- Jennie Finch, softball Olympian
- Drew Carey, comedian
- Simone Biles, Olympic gold medalist
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jamie Foxx, actor
- Machine Gun Kelly, musician
- Anthony Mackie, actor
- Johnny Bananas, "MTV Challenge"
- Stephanie Beatriz, "Brooklyn 99"
- Priah Ferguson, "Stranger Things"
- Max Greenfield, "New Girl"
- Jerry Lorenzo, fashion designer
- Stipe Miocic, MMA fighter
- Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, WWE star
- Dr. Oz, TV host
- J.R. Smith, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Colton Underwood, TV personality
- Daddy Yankee, musician
