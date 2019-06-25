Jennie Finch, Jamie Foxx among stars set to play in MLB's 2019 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

What do the Avengers, an Olympic gold medalist, an MMA fighter, a "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the one and only Drew Carey have in common?

Why, a spot on MLB's All-Star Celebrity Softball Game roster, of course!

Monday, July 8, is when baseball's annual Home Run Derby airs on ESPN, but the day before, big names from outside of MLB will take the diamond at Progressive Field for a "Cleveland vs. The World" showdown of stars across movies, TV, music and sports.

A handful of baseball icons, including Hall of Famer Jim Thome, six-time All-Star Kenny Lofton, former Indians Mike Napoli and Travis Hafner, and longtime Philadelphia Phillies star champion Ryan Howard, will be part of the celebrity clash, with MLB Network's Chris Rose and Kevin Millar set to emcee. But the bulk of the lineups will be made up of outsiders, from Carey and Chiefs Pro Bowler Travis Kelce to "Avengers" star Anthony Mackie and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

The first game of a Sunday doubleheader, which is capped by the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game featuring top minor league prospects, the celebrity softball showdown is scheduled for a 5 p.m. first pitch, with gates opening at 3 p.m. and tickets available via AllStarGame.com. The game will then be aired on ESPN following the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Here's an even bigger list of notable celebs set to be on hand for the game, which will also be followed by fireworks and performances from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Joan Jett & the Blackhearts: