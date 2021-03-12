Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez are reportedly done as a couple. According to Page Six and TMZ, the couple called it quits on Friday.

The two got engaged in 2019 after dating for over two years. They had wedding plans but postponed their nuptials twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don't know," J-Lo said in December.

There is no word yet on what caused the split, but the couple was the subject of a scandal when rumors surfaced that Rodriguez was FaceTiming Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

A source told Page Six, "The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it."

When the rumors first broke, a source close to Rodriguez said he did not know LeCroy. "He doesn't know this woman," they said.

LeCroy said she had never met up with the former New York Yankee, but they had spoken on the phone. She said they've "never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."

Lopez revealed that during quarantine the couple began seeing a therapist.

The two meshed their families together, as they both have children, and they were often seen supporting each other at events and award shows.