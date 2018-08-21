Jennifer Lopez gives heartwarming shoutout to Alex Rodriguez during MTV Video Music Awards speech
J-Lo accepted the Vanguard Award at the VMAs, and A-Rod was there to capture it all on his phone
Jennifer Lopez had a big night at Monday's Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, as she won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. During her acceptance speech, she gave the shout-out of all shout-outs to her boyfriend, former MLB great and current MLB broadcaster Alex Rodriguez ...
Twin soul!
Prior to that speech, J-Lo took the stage for a performance, and A-Rod appeared to be duly impressed ...
Yes, let the memes commence ...
And A-Rod was also working his smartphone camera on the red carpet ...
Yes, let's stick with the story and say he was taking pictures of his lovely lady. There he is, people -- the Rod that she got.
