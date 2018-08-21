Jennifer Lopez gives heartwarming shoutout to Alex Rodriguez during MTV Video Music Awards speech

Jennifer Lopez had a big night at Monday's Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, as she won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. During her acceptance speech, she gave the shout-out of all shout-outs to her boyfriend, former MLB great and current MLB broadcaster Alex Rodriguez ...

A-Rod getting that big time shout out from J-Lo. I’m not crying you’re crying. pic.twitter.com/T8tlFozKBw — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 21, 2018

Twin soul!

Prior to that speech, J-Lo took the stage for a performance, and A-Rod appeared to be duly impressed ...

Get you a boo who supports you like A-Rod supports JLO pic.twitter.com/NElqi6O8b7 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 21, 2018

Yes, let the memes commence ...

When the over hits pic.twitter.com/CTZC5KlR2L — SI Gambling (@SIGambling) August 21, 2018

And A-Rod was also working his smartphone camera on the red carpet ...

A-ROD casually watching his 2009 postseason highlights. pic.twitter.com/cpl9NZfVlL — Boone Logic (@Boonelogic) August 21, 2018

Yes, let's stick with the story and say he was taking pictures of his lovely lady. There he is, people -- the Rod that she got.