'Jeopardy!' has MLB sign-stealing clue on same day Astros accusations come out
It's perfect timing
The Houston Astros are in the center of a controversy after accusations of electronic sign-stealing during their World Series winning season in 2017 came out on Tuesday. The Athletic published a story that featured pitcher Mike Fiers claiming the team used a camera in center outfield to see signals from the catcher and then had a system that included making noises in the duguot to alert the hitter what pitch is coming. MLB does not allow technology to be used that way.
By some crazy coincidence, there just happened to be a question about sign stealing on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday night, hours after that bombshell report was published.
Alex Trebek read the $1,200 clue from the "Communication": "This sneaky alliterative baseball action has been done using a telescope (1951) and an Apple Watch (2017)."
The answer? What is: Stealing signs.
The biggest offseason baseball news breaking the same day this question comes up on the show made some internet detectives wonder if "Jeopardy!" had some insider info.
Maybe they knew before all of us and had the question ready to go.
With the episode filmed months prior to the air date, it is just an instance of chance that the question was so perfectly timed, but it did have people questioning the power and knowledge of the show.
This Jeopardy episode included famous contestant James Holzhauer, who is one of the highest earning game show contestants of all time. Though Holzhauer one day hopes to be a baseball executive, he did not buzz in first for the sign stealing clue. Maybe he was just trying to stay out of any MLB drama.
