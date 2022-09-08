It's been no secret that musician Timmy Trumpet's live performance of New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz's entrance song has gone viral. However, comedian Jerry Seinfeld is clearly not a fan.

In fact, Seinfeld is blaming the Mets blowing their lead in the National League East on the musician's recent performance.

"I blame that stupid Trumpet performance," Seinfeld wrote in response to a SNYTV post on Instagram. "Celebrating in season. We haven't won anything yet. Bad mojo."

In an additional comment, Seinfeld also compared Trumpet's performance to when the Baha Men sang "Who Let The Dogs Out" at the 2000 World Series between the Mets and New York Yankees. Of course, the Mets lost that "Subway Series" to the Yankees in five games. During that series, the Mets lost two of the three games that were played at Shea Stadium.

Last week, Trumpet, whose real name is Timothy Smith, performed his song "Narco," which has served as a rallying cry for Mets fans throughout the 2022 season when Diaz enters the game. It proved to work wonders as Diaz shut down the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 2-1 Mets win following Trumpet's performance.

Before Diaz enters games, stadium operators turn off the lights to get fans ready for the trumpeting sounds. Even the SNY broadcast refuses to go to commercial when Diaz enters the game as they pan their cameras on his entrance from the bullpen.

Entering Thursday, the Mets have just a half-game lead over the Atlanta Braves, who had pulled into a first place tie with the Mets earlier this week. It marked the first time since April 11 that the Mets didn't have sole possession of first place in the NL East.

Over their last 25 games dating back to mid-August, the Mets have just a 14-11 record and recently dropped two games of a three-game set against the Washington Nationals. Meanwhile, the Braves are currently riding a seven-game winning streak and have been one of the hottest teams in baseball.