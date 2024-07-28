The New York Mets have acquired outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals, the team announced Sunday morning. Winker was in the lineup for the Nationals Saturday night in St. Louis, but was removed from the game after three at-bats. In return, the Mets are sending pitching prospect Tyler Stuart back to the Nationals. Stuart, a sixth-round draft pick in 2022, has made 17 starts in Double-A this year with a 3.96 ERA.

Winker, 30, is having a really nice bounceback season after a dreadful year with Milwaukee in 2023. He's hitting .257/.374/.419 with 18 doubles, 11 homers, 45 RBI, 51 runs and 14 stolen bases. Prior to the start of Saturday's game, he had posted 2.0 WAR. In the last two seasons combined, he had -0.9 WAR.

The New York native has hit well against the Mets throughout his career, putting up a .283/.392/.453 slashline across 125 plate appearances.

The Mets are currently using a platoon of Jeff McNeil and Tyrone Taylor in right field while Harrison Bader mans center and Brandon Nimmo plays left. Winker could take over in right field with McNeil returning to second base, pushing Jose Iglesias to a utility backup role. Starling Marte, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since late June, said last week that he expects to begin a running program soon, but no timetable has been put on his return.

McNeil and Nimmo are the only lefties who start regularly for the Mets while Francisco Lindor is a switch hitter, so Winker gives the Mets another bat from the left side.

After a loss on Saturday, the Mets now sit 55-49, which is good for the third wild-card spot, though they are only a half-game behind the top two spots and only a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks, who are on the outside looking in.