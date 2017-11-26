Jim Thome and the Hall of Fame

Morning news and notes for Sunday, November 26, 2017.

Between no baseball and returning back to work after a long Thanksgiving break, tomorrow will not be pleasant. Enjoy your Sunday, Tribe fans!

Tribe news

Tribe hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community | MLB

The Cleveland Indians have a tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at Progressive Field as a way to provide a meal to local groups around the city. Good on ya, Cleveland Indians.

Will nomadic ends to Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel’s careers hurt Hall of Fame chances? Hey, Hoynsie | Cleveland.com

Hoynes doesn’t seem to think that Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel playing for several teams will hurt their chances at getting into Cooperstown. He also doesn’t mention anything about Lukehart’s piece from earlier last week.

Around the League