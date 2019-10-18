Joe Girardi gets emotional talking about CC Sabathia's potential final appearance as Yankees fall to Astros

CC Sabathia may have taken the mound for the final time in what has been a long and storied career. Following his appearance in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, his former manager, Joe Girardi, appeared on MLB Network and was asked about the way Sabathia is likely going to end his career.

Girardi displayed raw emotion as he spoke about what a privilege it was to manage Sabathia, who left the game with a shoulder injury and received a standing ovation from the Yankee Stadium crowd.

"That was not the way I wanted to see it end for him," Girardi said. "CC, you're a Hall of Fame pitcher that was as tough as any man I was ever around. What you went through on a daily basis to just be able to get on the mound. You were a great husband. You were a great father. You were probably the greatest teammate that I was ever around because of your ability to pull all 25 and sometimes all 50 people together in the clubhouse.

"You were the guy that I always wanted on the mound when we needed to win. It was a privilege to manage you for nine years. I love you man."

This is as raw of a statement you'll see a manger make about an athlete. After all, who can blame Girardi considering the fact that he managed Sabathia for nine of his MLB seasons and they won a World Series together in 2009.

If this is truly it for Sabathia, he goes out after tossing 0.2 innings and not allowing a hit against the Astros in the seventh inning. A run did cross the plate as Alex Bregman scored, but the run was made possible because of an error by second baseman Gleyber Torres. Sabathia exited the game in favor of Jonathan Loaisiga with two outs in the inning.

As a starter, Sabathia put together a career record of 251-161 to go along with a 3.74 ERA. Sabathia was a six-time All-Star and was named the ALCS MVP in 2009.

As Girardi so eloquently put it, there have been few like Sabathia and it's a shame that his career is likely going to end in this fashion.