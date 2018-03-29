Joe Girardi isn't managing the Yankees, but he had a good Opening Day anyway
Girardi saw his son Dante have a big game
Joe Girardi isn't managing the New York Yankees or anyone else this season. But that didn't stop him from having a fun Opening Day.
That's because Girardi spent Thursday watching his son Dante play in the National High School Invitational for Calvary Christian High School, located in Clearwater, Florida. Dante responded to his dad's presence by recording three hits. The elder Girardi made sure to get them on film, too:
That's one way to impress pops.
For those wondering, Dante won't be eligible for the draft until 2020.
And yes, Joe should make the lollipop his thing if and when he returns to a big-league dugout.
