Joe Girardi isn't managing the Yankees, but he had a good Opening Day anyway

Joe Girardi isn't managing the New York Yankees or anyone else this season. But that didn't stop him from having a fun Opening Day.

That's because Girardi spent Thursday watching his son Dante play in the National High School Invitational for Calvary Christian High School, located in Clearwater, Florida. Dante responded to his dad's presence by recording three hits. The elder Girardi made sure to get them on film, too:

With his dad in the stands, Dante Girardi notched 3 hits and 2 RBIs in today's @USABaseball #NHSI18 quarterfinal victory for @SportsCalvary: https://t.co/OEgd1M5gHT pic.twitter.com/vRLYVJutSh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 29, 2018

That's one way to impress pops.

For those wondering, Dante won't be eligible for the draft until 2020.

And yes, Joe should make the lollipop his thing if and when he returns to a big-league dugout.