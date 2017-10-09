Joe Girardi reacts to being booed by Yankees fans before ALDS Game 3

It's been a messy few days for the New York Yankees and manager Joe Girardi. He botched a challenge that could've helped the Yankees win Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians. Then his closer, Aroldis Chapman, seemingly took a shot at him on social media.

The criticism of Girardi by people ostensibly on his side didn't stop there, either. Prior to Sunday night's Game 4, the Yankee Stadium crowd let him hear about his error:

After the game (and a Yankees victory), Girardi addressed the boo birds and brickbats tossed his way:

"I kind of expected it, you know. I've seen them boo players and managers that have a lot more status than I do. So I was prepared for it. I prepared my family for it. I told my kids what was going to happen. But it's life. And, again, it's not going to change who I am. It's no fun to be good. But they're passionate. Our fans are passionate and they want to win, and they get upset when we don't win or when someone makes a mistake in their eyes. So that's all part of it. "But you get the good side of it too, like tonight the emotion. The emotion Tuesday against Minnesota. So that's the trade-off."

Girardi has the reputation for being thoughtful and mature. That's about as thoughtful and mature an approach one can take after being booed by more than 40,000 people who -- again -- are supposed to have your back.