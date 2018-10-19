Joe Girardi reportedly withdraws from Reds managerial search but remains interested in managing
It's reportedly on to Plan B for the Reds and their managerial search
The Reds are in the midst of trying to find a permanent manager for 2019 and beyond. Their top choice for the job was said to be former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who was let go after leading New York to the ALCS in 2017. However, it appears the interest may not be mutual.
Here's the scoop from Ken Rosenthal ...
Girardi, 54, won a World Series in the Yankee dugout in 2009 and led them to an impressive .554 winning percentage in 10 seasons. Prior to that, he managed the Marlins for a season. Given that record of success, it seems likely he'll make his way back to a big-league dugout at some point, but Cincinnati appears not to be a fit.
As for the Reds' search, interim manager Jim Riggleman, who guided the team to modest improvement after replacing Bryan Price 18 games into the season, remains a candidate for the permanent post. Others reported to be strong candidates include former Red Sox manager John Farrell, former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, and David Bell.
Whoever gets the job will inherit a team that's averaged 95 losses over the last four seasons.
