Joe Girardi says he was 'surprised' and 'disappointed' the Yankees let him go

It's been less than a week since the New York Yankees announced manager Joe Girardi would not return for the 2018 season.

Yet on Tuesday, The Athletic published Ken Rosenthal's lengthy interview with the ex-Yankees skipper, in which Girardi admits he was surprised and disappointed by the organization's decision:

How surprised were you when general manager Brian Cashman told you the Yankees were not bringing you back? Girardi: I was surprised. With the year that we had and the progress the team had made, I thought I would be back. Obviously, there is a ton of talent there, a ton of great young talent. I was excited about that. I thought I'd be back.

The entire interview is worth a read. Some other highlights include Girardi professing his love for analytics, dishing on how he views dealing with the media, and generally coming across as a modest, family-orientated man who seems gracious for his 10 years spent as Yankees manager.

Girardi went 910-710 with the Yankees, amassing a 56.2 winning percentage, as well as three division titles and a pennant that resulted in a World Series victory.