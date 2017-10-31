Joe Girardi says he was 'surprised' and 'disappointed' the Yankees let him go

Girardi has spent 10 years as New York's manager

It's been less than a week since the New York Yankees announced manager Joe Girardi would not return for the 2018 season.

Yet on Tuesday, The Athletic published Ken Rosenthal's lengthy interview with the ex-Yankees skipper, in which Girardi admits he was surprised and disappointed by the organization's decision:

How surprised were you when general manager Brian Cashman told you the Yankees were not bringing you back?

Girardi: I was surprised. With the year that we had and the progress the team had made, I thought I would be back. Obviously, there is a ton of talent there, a ton of great young talent. I was excited about that. I thought I'd be back.

The entire interview is worth a read. Some other highlights include Girardi professing his love for analytics, dishing on how he views dealing with the media, and generally coming across as a modest, family-orientated man who seems gracious for his 10 years spent as Yankees manager.

Girardi went 910-710 with the Yankees, amassing a 56.2 winning percentage, as well as three division titles and a pennant that resulted in a World Series victory. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

