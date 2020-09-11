Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly mocking the Houston Astros has quickly turned into the face of this MLB season. Kelly's pout is a full-blown meme at this point: it's emulated by fans everywhere, is on t-shirts and has now even been memorialized with a mural on a building in LA.

Jonas Never is the artist behind the mural and brought the iconic Kelly moment to live against a building on Sunset Boulevard. Kelly and his family went to visit the attraction and of course couldn't leave without a photo in front of it. Naturally, there are photos of every member of the Kelly family making the pouty face.

The pitcher posed with his family, the artist and then had his whole squad mimicking the face. His wife Ashley posted the series of photos on her Instagram page.

Today was special because our fam got to see THE mural of our guy! [Jonas Never] is a stud of an artist (and fellow UCR Highlander) who literally transformed this wall into pouty-face gold. You're amazing Jonas! Go check it out if you're near @floyds99barbershop in Silver Lake on the corner of Sunset Blvd & Parkman Ave," she captioned the Instagram post.

Joe Kelly was handed an eight-game suspension for throwing a pitch in the "area of the head" of Alex Bregman and later taunting Carlos Correa, which lead to the benches clearing. Kelly appealed the suspension and got it cut down to five games.