Joe Maddon says he 'can't wait' to face Pirates after Cubs get pitched up and in
Things got tense in Pittsburgh on Thursday
The Cubs suplexed the Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday (CHC 11, PIT 3) and in doing so avoided the sweep while also pulling into a tie with the Brewers atop the NL Central standings.
Along the way, though, the Cubs endured a number of high-and-tight offerings from Pirates starter Jordan Lyles, and after Javier Baez got buzzed on consecutive pitches, Cubs manager Joe Maddon had had enough:
Maddon was ejected for the second time this season, and as you can see much of his anger was directed toward Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle. This, by the way, happened the next inning, after Maddon was run and Lyles had been knocked out of the game:
That scary turn of events no doubt contributed to Maddon's anger. Speaking of which, here's what Maddon said after the game:
The implication is that payback may be on the agenda when the Pirates and Cubs begin a three-game set at Wrigley on July 12. The Pirates have a fairly strong recent history of working inside, and that has a tendency to rankle opponents -- especially when, accidentally or not, you come near a hitter's head.
Maybe Maddon's just giving Pittsburgh hitters something to think about in advance of this key series, or maybe he's bent on getting a little revenge when the opportunity presents itself.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Thursday: Reds shut out Brewers
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Red-hot Nationals back in contention
A recent surge has, for the time being, saved the Nationals' season
-
Braves vs. Phillies odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Braves vs. Phillies game 10,000...
-
Missing ASG start not getting Pence down
'How could I ever be more happy than I am right now?' Pence said. 'It's not possible'
-
Cubs vs. Pirates odds, top July 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Cubs vs. Pirates game 10,000 tim...
-
Full 2019 MLB All-Star rosters released
These are your 2019 American League and National League All-Stars