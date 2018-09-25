Joe Maddon's latest comments on the allegations against Addison Russell are problematic

Last week, Major League Baseball placed Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell on administrative leave after his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, shared details about years of physical and emotional abuse she endured during their marriage in a blog post.

On Tuesday, Cubs manager Joe Maddon went on the "Bernstein and McKnight Show" (which airs on Chicago's 670 The Score) to discuss Russell and the league's investigation into the accusations. Maddon did not cover himself in glory as he repeatedly stated he has not read and will not read Reidy's account. Here's a sample of what he said, per 670 The Score:

"I'm not going to be swayed one way or another by reading this. I really have no interest in reading this. I'm more interested in waiting for the investigation to finalize itself, and then I'll read what's going and what had been said once it's been vetted properly. Anybody can write anything they want these days with social media, blogging, etc. So I'm just going to wait for it to play its course, and then I'll try to disseminate the information based on both sides, MLB itself, along with the players' union and getting together with Addison and his former wife, and then I'll read the information to try to form my own opinions at that point.

You can listen to the entire interview below:

Maddon's career has seen him repeatedly protect his players. When Joel Peralta was caught with pine tar, Maddon attempted to make the Washington Nationals the bad guys for using their knowledge of Peralta's sticky trick against him -- even though it was Peralta who violated a (silly) rule. In moments like that, Maddon's willingness to hog the spotlight is an endearing plus. Not in moments like this, when the backdrop is a woman recounting alleged abuse.

Maddon is supposed to be the perfect manager, the one who considers all the information while maintaining his grasp of the human element. Here, he's openly flaunting his ignorance. Shouldn't he want to know what one of his players has been accused of? Keep in mind, Reidy first alleged Russell had been abusive back in June 2017. Maddon, then, has made a habit out of failing to treat Reidy and her allegations with the seriousness they merit.

Maddon says he wants to wait until the league concludes its investigation, then he'll read that report -- one he believes is properly vetted by a trusted authority figure. But while he claims to have no opinion on the matter, he still says "Anybody can write anything they want these days" on the internet -- as if Reidy was posting her ideal Cubs lineup or some harmless baseball matter on Twitter.

Maddon within the same interview also bemoaned Russell's absence from the roster, all but suggesting Russell would still be at shortstop if he had his druthers -- allegations or not:

#Cubs' manager Joe Maddon on replacing Addison Russell:



"Would love to have him at short and put Baez at second. Without him being available, you're gonna see Baez at short all the time. ... We do miss that (Russell's ability at shortstop)." — Bernstein & McKnight (@Bernstein_McK) September 25, 2018

No one expects Maddon to know exactly what happened during Russell's marriage. But by making no effort to gain insight, and by shading the medium in which the allegations were delivered, he's effectively picking sides -- and that side is Russell's. At absolute minimum, Maddon is more interested in the Cubs winning games than anything that has to do with Reidy.