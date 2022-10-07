Joe Musgrove isn't exactly proud of the championship ring he earned with the Houston Astros because of the cheating scandal surrounding the 2017 World Series. The pitcher is now hoping to win one that feels more "earned" with the San Diego Padres, as he described in more detail to the Associated Press on Wednesday.

"I still don't feel great about wearing that ring around or telling people that I was a World Series champion on that team," Musgrove told the AP. "I want one that feels earned and that was a true championship. So that's the goal."

The 2022 All-Star has been open about his feelings regarding the Astros ring long before this week's interview. In January 2020, Musgrove was asked about the cheating and said, "That stuff goes around the league all the time." Musgrove also said that what other people thought wasn't going to affect him, but a month later admitted the title did feel "tainted."

The investigation report from MLB revealed Astros employees in the video room used game feed to decode and relay the signs of opposing teams to Astros' baserunners on second base. Houston did not get stripped of its title, the first and only one in franchise history. Sanctions did include one-year suspensions for Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. The organization fired them soon after. There was also a $5 million fine as well as the loss of future draft picks.

Musgrove, who joined the Padres in 2021, has a chance to get a new ring this year. San Diego earned a Wild Card spot in the National League and the No. 5 overall seed. Their first step for a deep postseason run begins Friday evening as they take on the New York Mets at 8 p.m. ET.