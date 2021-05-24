Major League Baseball umpire Joe West is on track to break Hall of Famer Bill Klem's record for the most regular-season games by an umpire this week. Assuming Monday night's White Sox-Cardinals game in Chicago is played as scheduled, West will tie Klem's mark when he takes the field to umpire his 5,375th career MLB game.

Klem umpired in the National League for 37 years before retiring in 1941, and was posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1953.

The 68-year-old West made his MLB debut in 1976 at the age of 23, and plans to retire following the 2021 season. During West's lengthy career -- his 43-year long career ranks as the longest ever by a MLB umpire -- he spent 23 years umpiring in the National League before he moved to covering the entire league in 2002.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Some of West's notable games include when he worked Nolan Ryan's fifth career no-hitter in 1981, Willie McCovey's 500th home run in 1978, Félix Hernández's perfect game in 2012 and when Albert Pujols hit his 400th career home run in 2013. West's tenure spans six of baseball's 10 Commissioners: Bowie Kuhn, Peter Ueberroth, Bart Giamatti, Fay Vincent, Bud Selig and Rob Manfred.

West was in the news earlier this year when he was awarded $500,000 in damages in a defamation lawsuit against former MLB catcher Paul Lo Duca.