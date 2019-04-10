Joey Votto charges the mound after getting hit by pitch ... to toss the ball back to the pitcher
The Reds didn't need to get in their second fight of the week
When Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto took a fastball to his back from Miami Marlins pitcher Wei-Yin Chen during Tuesday's 14-0 win, it seemed like the Reds might be about to start their second fight this week. But after taking a couple of steps toward the mound, Votto just picked up the ball and tossed it back to Chen before making his way to first base.
Votto's nice guy move might have been good karma for the Reds, as the team ended its eight-game losing streak with the blowout win over Miami. The win came on the same day outfielder Yasiel Puig and manager David Bell were suspended by MLB for their roles in Sunday's brawl against the Pirates.
In the same inning as Votto's at-bat, Chen surrendered three straight home runs to Matt Kemp, Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler. Chen gave up 10 runs to Cincinnati in just two innings, allowing seven hits and four homers. His season ERA sits at 24.75 heading into Wednesday.
