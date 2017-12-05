John Coppolella issues apology to Braves, fans, Major League Baseball

Coppy makes first comment since MLB punishment was announced.

Former general manager John Coppolella made his first public statements following Major League Baseball hammering the Braves due to rules violations in the international market. Coppolella issued a five-paragraph email to ESPN in which he apologizes to the Braves, the fans, the commissioner’s office and his family.

Coppolella says that he has been “disgraced and humbled” and that he is heartbroken over the damage he caused to the Atlanta organization.

"To those in the baseball industry, including employees of the Braves and other organizations who feel I was in any way disrespectful or dishonest, I apologize. To the Commissioner's Office, who spent many extra hours dealing with such an unfortunate situation, please accept my apology. To the Braves fans and to those in the front office who supported me throughout my time as a General Manager, please know that I understand and accept your anger and frustration. To my family, who has stood by my side through this entire ordeal, I love you so much and I am sorry for the pain my actions have caused you.”

The entire statement can be read here.

While it probably won’t go far in making the Braves or the fanbase feel any better, it is something. For those wondering when Coppolella might speak, here you have it. Hopefully this is another sign that the organization is close to putting this ugly and unfortunate situation behind them.

Are you buying Coppy’s apology?