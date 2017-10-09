John Farrell says he is 'confident' he is the right man to manage the Red Sox

The Houston Astros are heading to the ALCS. Houston came from behind late to beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALDS on Monday afternoon (HOU 5, BOS 4), punching their ticket to the next round of the postseason. The Red Sox are heading home for the winter.

Soon after Game 4, Red Sox manager John Farrell was inevitably asked about his job security. That tends to happen following quick ALDS exits in back-to-back years, especially when expectations are high. Here's what Farrell had to say following Monday's game:

Personally, yes, I feel confident (I can manage this team beyond the ALDS). I know that we have got opportunity to assess where we are as a team. I can't begin to talk about what the offseason plans are and what the changes may be realized, but still there's a lot of good things that are going on here.

Farrell was then asked whether he expects to be back next season, to which he replied, "We just walked off the field 10 minutes ago." There's not much more he can say other than that.

Here's what Dustin Pedroia, the Red Sox's unofficial captain, had to say about Farrell following Game 4:

Pedroia was asked if Farrell should be back next year. His response: pic.twitter.com/DC4GBJCm0A — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 9, 2017

Farrell, who had served as the team's pitching coach under Terry Francona back in the day, has managed the Red Sox since 2013. He led the team to the World Series title that year, though they followed it up with back-to-back last place finishes in 2014 and 2015. The Red Sox have won 93 games and been knocked out in the ALDS each of the last two years.

There have been questions about Farrell's job security for years now, dating back to those back-to-back last place finishes, and those questions grew louder when Dave Dombrowski took over the front office in 2015. Eventually, most figured, Dombrowski would want to hire his own manager.