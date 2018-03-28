John Sterling is hinting at what his Giancarlo Stanton home run call will be, so let's try to guess it

New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling is infamous for his wild (and, often times, very corny) personalized home run calls for the hometown sluggers. He likes working in player names to those home run calls, and he's got some work cut out for him with the Yankees' offseason acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton figures to hit a lot of dingers this season, so Sterling has to make sure his signature call is a good one. The veteran broadcaster has one at the ready, but he's not ready to reveal what it is just yet. When he spoke to The New York Times about it, he seemed a little wishy-washy about it.

"This one is so different," he said. "It's an Italian phrase that rhymes. I don't know if anyone will get it. I'm really worried. Well, not really worried. In fact, I'm not worried. Let's say I'm mildly concerned."

It certainly sounds like he's trying to talk himself out of being worried about it. I'm worried he's not worried enough!

In any case, since Sterling won't reveal the call and we've got some time to kill until the start of the season, let's go ahead and use his clues to come up with some ideas. You can even call them guesses, if you're so inclined.

So, an Italian phrase..using Stanton's name...that rhymes. Hmmmmm...

"Fuori campo for Giancarlo!" (That's the literal Italian translation of "home run." I used Google Translate, not to brag.)

"Wow! Giancarlo says ciao!" (It's very basic, but it could work. Will also accept "pow.")

"Mi chiamo Giancarlo!" ("My name is Giancarlo." Factually inaccurate if uttered by Sterling, so this could be problematic for journalism.)

"It's not delivery, it's Giancarlo!" (That's a joke about pizza. Now we're having fun! Who doesn't love a pizza joke?)

"That's a spicy meat-ah-beisbol!" (Followed by Italian chef kissing sounds for the entirety of Giancarlo rounding the bases.)

"Eyyyyyy, I'm homerin' here!" (Followed by angry, unintelligible Italian gibberish.)

Look, I tried. Is it one of those? Maybe... maybe not... maybe wait a few days and find out for sure. But if I end up being right, you must credit me and praise me for being an internet sleuth. That's how this works.