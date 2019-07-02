John Sterling, longtime radio voice of the Yankees, will miss his first broadcast in 30 years
On the call since 1989, the play-by-play man is set to take a four-game break this week
John Sterling has been calling New York Yankees games since Don Mattingly and Rickey Henderson were wearing pinstripes, but his streak of radio broadcasts will end after three decades this week in Tampa, as reported by the New York Post.
A native of Manhattan's Upper East Side, Sterling will be in the booth for this week's Subway Series against the New York Mets. But as Andrew Marchand reported, he will be replaced by YES/ESPN's Ryan Ruocco when the Yanks begin their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, July 4, which just happens to be Sterling's 81st birthday.
Sterling indicated to the Post that his absence -- the first since taking two games off in 1989 following the death of his sister -- is the result of an illness.
"For the moment, I'm a little under the weather," he said. "I've put in the time. I want to feel better, and they think this is the time for me to do it -- and I agree."
Sterling has gone 30 years as a pillar of the franchise and, since 2004, has racked up more play-by-play calls than anyone in sports alongside longtime broadcasting partner Suzyn Wadlman.
WFAN, which has Sterling under contract through 2019 and has long broadcast Yankees games, apparently encouraged the longtime radio man to "preserve his health during the long season," Marchand said.
That included granting Sterling a four-game break during the team's trip to Tampa, which also precedes the MLB All-Star Break.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
HR Derby tracker: Who's in, who's out?
Here is the latest on the 2019 Home Run Derby field
-
Stanton posts tribute to Tyler Skaggs
Stanton dealt with the tragic death of Marlins teammate Jose Fernandez in 2016
-
Angels pitcher Skaggs dead at 27
Skaggs was 27 years old and had pitched in parts of seven big-league seasons
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for July 2
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Will Red Sox address bullpen trouble?
The Red Sox blew their 17th save of the season on Sunday in London against their AL East r...
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for July 2
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...