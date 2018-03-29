John Sterling's new Italian home run call for Giancarlo Stanton left many people confused

Earlier this week, Yankees announcer John Sterling revealed that he had made his final decision on a signature home run call for new Yanks slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Sterling is infamous for his wild (and usually pretty corny) personalized home run calls for New York hitters.

Sterling didn't reveal his Stanton call but he dropped a few hints in the days leading up to the season opener.

"This one is so different," he said. "It's an Italian phrase that rhymes. I don't know if anyone will get it. I'm really worried. Well, not really worried. In fact, I'm not worried. Let's say I'm mildly concerned."

We did our best to speculate what it might be, but it didn't take long to get an answer. Giancarlo homered in his first at-bat with his new team.

Giancarlo Stanton HOMERS in his first at-bat of the season! pic.twitter.com/d2uaBtMcby — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 29, 2018

So, what was Sterling's call? Well, it was...confusing.

Yes, it was in Italian. No, not at all. https://t.co/VizrpjuSbU — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 29, 2018

I am not being hyperbolic when I say this to you: I don't know. It was, I think, Italian. That's all I can give you. — ConYeWhite (@conorjwhite) March 29, 2018

The John Sterling HR call for Giancarlo Stanton: "Giancarlo, non si pue de parlo." Whatever that means. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 29, 2018

Some tried to decipher it using Google Translate, but it didn't really help all that much.

It took a little while. but we eventually got a legitimate answer...

John Sterling’s HR call for Giancarlo Stanton: “Giancarlo, non si può stoparlo!” (Translation: “Giancarlo, you can’t be stopped!”) Is his call fair or foul? Vote here: https://t.co/0wVE8yWVE2 pic.twitter.com/BWTaiu4Rs5 — Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) March 29, 2018

That... that is something. Maybe it sounds better than it reads. Let's check the tape...

Here's the audio of John Sterling's HR call for Giancarlo Stanton -- in Italian. I don't even know what to say. pic.twitter.com/GY9HQ8z5My — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 29, 2018

Nope, still stinks!

Will Sterling stick with it for each of Giancarlo's one million home runs this season, or will he go back to the drawing board and think of something a little... better? Only time will tell.

For what it's worth, it's totally fine if he wants to steal "It's not delivery, it's Giancarlo!" from us.