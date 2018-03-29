John Sterling's new Italian home run call for Giancarlo Stanton left many people confused
It took a while, but we finally know what it means
Earlier this week, Yankees announcer John Sterling revealed that he had made his final decision on a signature home run call for new Yanks slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Sterling is infamous for his wild (and usually pretty corny) personalized home run calls for New York hitters.
Sterling didn't reveal his Stanton call but he dropped a few hints in the days leading up to the season opener.
"This one is so different," he said. "It's an Italian phrase that rhymes. I don't know if anyone will get it. I'm really worried. Well, not really worried. In fact, I'm not worried. Let's say I'm mildly concerned."
We did our best to speculate what it might be, but it didn't take long to get an answer. Giancarlo homered in his first at-bat with his new team.
So, what was Sterling's call? Well, it was...confusing.
Some tried to decipher it using Google Translate, but it didn't really help all that much.
It took a little while. but we eventually got a legitimate answer...
That... that is something. Maybe it sounds better than it reads. Let's check the tape...
Nope, still stinks!
Will Sterling stick with it for each of Giancarlo's one million home runs this season, or will he go back to the drawing board and think of something a little... better? Only time will tell.
For what it's worth, it's totally fine if he wants to steal "It's not delivery, it's Giancarlo!" from us.
-
Ohtani gets first hit
The two-way threat's first career Major League Baseball knock came off Kendall Graveman
-
Rizzo homers while honoring MSD victims
The MSD alum said the home run was an 'out of body experience'
-
2018 MLB Opening Day news, updates
The 2018 regular season is underway and we have everything you need to know about Day 1 of...
-
Boston's Nunez hits inside-the-park HR
The last time it happened, it was off the bat of a Hall of Famer
-
Jays' tribute to Halladay includes sons
It was a special day for Blue Jays and the family of No. 32
-
Stanton homers in first Yankees at-bat
Welcome to New York