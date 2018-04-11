Johnny Cueto joins the list of important and injured Giants pitchers on the DL

The Giants already had to start the season without two of their three big-ticket starters in Madison Bumgarner and Jeff Samardzija -- not to mention closer Mark Melancon -- and now things have gotten wose.

The other frontline starter on the team, Johnny Cueto, injured his ankle while working out this past weekend, per manager Bruce Bochy. At first, the Giants announced Cueto would try to make his Wednesday start and avoid the DL. About an hour later, the roster move was made official.

Pitching prospect Andrew Suarez is going to get the nod Wednesday in Cueto's stead.

Suarez, a 25-year-old lefty, pitched to a 3.30 ERA in 155 2/3 innings last year between Double-A (2.96 ERA in 67 IP) and Triple-A (3.55 ERA in 88 2/3 IP). He's made one start in Triple-A so far this year, working four scoreless innings and striking out four, though he also walked four. The 2015 second-round pick from the University of Miami will be making his major-league debut if he's on he mound Wednesday.

Now with Cueto on the DL, the rotation will be: Ty Blach, Chris Stratton, Derek Holland, Tyler Beede and Suarez. Needless to say, that's not very good, especially for a team that was expecting to contend for the NL West title this season.

There is some good news here, though. Samardzija has been feeling well throwing and will make a rehab start for Class A San Jose this coming weekend (via Amy Gutierrez).

Still, good news has been hard to come by regarding Giants pitchers in the early going. Cueto looking like a bounce-back candidate with a sub-1.00 ERA was the good news, but now he's joined the a stable of the Giants' most important pitchers on the shelf.