Jon Lester exits Cubs' home opener with hamstring injury after awkward slide

CHICAGO -- Cubs ace Jon Lester was forced to exit Monday's home opener against the Pirates (PIT-CHC GameTracker) in the third inning with what the team announced as left hamstring tightness.

Lester appeared to injure himself while running the bases during the course of the Cubs' six-run second inning. Lester doubled to center with two outs and soon after scored on a Ben Zobrist single. After sliding into home, Lester appeared to grimace and make his way back to the dugout somewhat gingerly. Here's a clip of that double:

Lester took the mound to start the third inning but was visited on the mound by manager Joe Maddon the Cubs' trainer after allowing back to back singles. He was then lifted for reliever Brad Brach.

Although the Cubs entered this game with a grisly staff ERA of 7.51 for the season, Lester boasts a mark of 2.57 after three starts. Needless to say, his loss for any length of time would be a blow to the Cubs. The good news is that it's not an arm injury, but hamstring injuries can be slow to heal. The Cubs and Lester are of course hoping it's a minor malady.