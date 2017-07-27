Jonah Keri's ultimate sports celebrations bracket: Gibson's fist pump vs. The Band

After starting with 64 all-time sports celebrations, it all comes down to the final two. Kirk Gibson's fist pump after his game-winning home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series takes on the Cal Golden Bears' 9000-lateral sprint through the Stanford Band.

Who will prevail? Only you can decide! Read, and vote!

Final Round: Gibson vs. The Band

4. Kirk Gibson's fist pump after game-winning, pinch-hit HR in the 1988 World Series: Fully confess he probably got a higher seed just so we could hear Vin Scully's voice again (and again). And we have. Right down to the end.

-VERSUS-

1. Stanford Band on the field: "THE BAND IS OUT ON THE FIELD! HE'S GOING TO GO INTO THE END ZONE!!!"





How we got here: The Brackets

