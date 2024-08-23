Jordan Montgomery's disappointing season with the Arizona Diamondbacks has hit another bump in the road. D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday that Montgomery is moving into the bullpen, according to the Arizona Republic. Righty Ryne Nelson, who has a 2.82 ERA in his last eight starts, will remain in the rotation.

"(Nelson has) been one of the best pitchers since July 1 in all of baseball, not just the National League," Lovullo said Friday (via Arizona Republic). "I didn't want to run away from that."

Montgomery signed a one-year, $25 million contract with the D-Backs at the very end of spring training and he's been unable to get his season on track. He has a 6.44 ERA in 19 starts, and last time out a generally punchless Miami Marlins lineup tagged him for six runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. Six times in 19 starts Montgomery has allowed at least six runs.

Jordan Montgomery ARI • SP • #52 ERA 6.44 WHIP 1.67 IP 95 BB 36 K 67 View Profile

A year ago Montgomery helped the Texas Rangers win their first World Series, and the expectation was he would get a nine-figure contract as a free agent over the winter. Instead, he remained unsigned until late March, along with fellow Scott Boras clients Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and Blake Snell. Montgomery fired Boras soon after signing with Arizona.

"I had a Zoom call with (the Boston Red Sox during free agency). That's really all I know. It went good," Montgomery said Friday (via Boston Herald). "I don't know. Obviously Boras kind of butchered it, so I'm just trying to move on from the offseason and try to forget it."

All four members of the "Boras Four" started the season slowly, but Bellinger, Chapman, and Snell have been much better the last few weeks. Bellinger's regained his power stroke since returning from a broken finger, Chapman's all-around play has been very good for four months now, and Snell has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since returning from a groin injury.

Missing spring training is disruptive, no doubt about it, but it is mid-August. Montgomery's made 19 starts. He should have gotten his season back on the rails by now. At some point the blame for Montgomery's poor season shifts from Boras butchering his free agency to Montgomery himself. Bellinger, Chapman, and Snell got it going. Why hasn't Montgomery?

Montgomery's contract includes a player option for 2025 that is almost certain to be exercised. It is worth $22.5 million right now, and can increase to $25 million if he makes four more starts. Given Montgomery's performance (and Nelson's), the move into the bullpen is justified. The D-Backs are in the NL West race and need their five best starters in the rotation.

Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly recently returned from lengthy injury absences. Those two join Nelson, Zac Gallen, and Brandon Pfaadt in the rotation. Montgomery has made three relief appearances in his big league career -- one back in 2019 and then one each in the 2022 and 2023 postseasons.

The D-Backs open a three-game series with the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday. They are 72-56 and four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Arizona is in the top wild-card spot and five games up on a postseason berth.

A year ago Montgomery, 31, has a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals and Rangers. He then threw 31 innings with a 2.90 ERA in the postseason.