The Texas Rangers and the St. Louis Cardinals have reached an agreement on a trade involving left-hander Jordan Montgomery, according to ESPN. The move comes less than 24 hours after the Rangers acquired a different veteran starter, adding right-hander Max Scherzer from the New York Mets. It also comes just hours after Texas placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the injured list.

Here's the full deal, per ESPN:

Rangers acquire : LHP Jordan Montgomery, RHP Chris Stratton

: LHP Jordan Montgomery, RHP Chris Stratton Cardinals acquire: INF Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby LHP John King

Montgomery, 30, is an impending free agent. In 21 starts this season, he's compiled a 3.42 ERA (125 ERA+) and a 3.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Over the course of his seven-season career, he's accumulated a 3.77 ERA (113 ERA+) and a 3.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions have been estimated to be worth 2.1 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations.

This marks the second consecutive deadline at which Montgomery has been traded. Last year, he was shipped from the New York Yankees to the Cardinals in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader.

Montgomery was recently identified by CBS Sports as one of the best players likely to be traded this deadline. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Montgomery, like Giolito, is an impending free agent who earns additional credit for his recent durability. He's leaned on his low-to-mid-90s sinker more this season than in any prior, and it's hard to knock that strategy given his results. Despite that shift, he's generated a lower percentage of ground balls than he did in 2022. Go figure. Montgomery doesn't miss a ton of bats, so we still think he's a better fit for a team with a few smooth operators on the infield.

Montgomery is one of several Cardinals veterans likely to be on the move prior to Tuesday's trade deadline (set for 6 p.m. ET). The Cardinals -- who sent out reliever Jordan Hicks to the Blue Jays right before the Montgomery deal -- have been rumored to be shopping fellow starter Jack Flaherty and infielder Paul DeJong. A high-ranking Cardinals executive shut down speculation surrounding third baseman Nolan Arenado on Saturday night, stating that they will not be trading him ahead of the deadline.