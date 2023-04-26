Not even a record-tying hitting streak to begin the season was enough to keep the Jordan Walker in the big leagues. The St. Louis Cardinals optioned Walker to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, the team announced. Walker started just one of the team's last four games. Utility man Taylor Motter was called up in a corresponding move.

Walker, 20, made the Cardinals out of spring training, jumping straight to the big leagues from Double-A. He started the season with a 12-game hitting streak, tying Eddie Murphy of the 1912 Philadelphia Athletics for the longest hitting streak to begin a career by a player age 20 or younger. Walker entered the season as the No. 6 prospect in baseball.

Since the end of his hitting streak, Walker is 5 for 26 (.192) with nine strikeouts. He's hitting .274/.321/.397 on the season with standout exit velocities, which is rather impressive considering his age and the fact he skipped over Triple-A. That said, 20 strikeouts and three walks suggest a little more seasoning may be necessary.

Walker will need to spend roughly three weeks in the minors to push his free agency back one year from the 2028-29 offseason to the 2029-30 offseason. That, however, would make him ineligible for a Prospect Promotion Incentive pick, the extra draft picks given to teams that do not manipulate service time, basically.

A natural third baseman, Walker moved to right field this year in deference to Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals still have four outfielders for three spots even without Walker: Alec Burleson, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, and Tyler O'Neill. Carlson has been on the short end of the playing time stick lately.

The Cardinals are 9-15 in the early going this season. It is their worst record through 24 games since the 1973 team started 5-19.