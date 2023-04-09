On Saturday night, the St. Louis Cardinals trounced the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park (STL 6, MIL 0) to snap their four-game losing streak. Nolan Arenado slugged his 300th career home run in the third inning, a two-run shot against Brew Crew lefty Eric Lauer, placing him eighth among active players in homers and 153rd on the all-time list.

In that same third inning, Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker clubbed a two-run homer against Lauer. It is Walker's second career home run, so he's got a ways to go to catch Arenado on the all-time list. Here is Walker's blast:

Walker went 2 for 4 with a single and the homer Saturday night and extended his hitting streak to eight games. The 20-year-old has hit safely in every game he's played this season. Only two players in history have started their careers with longer hitting streaks at age 20 or younger. Here's the list:

Eddie Murphy, 1912 Philadelphia Athletics: 12 games Ted Williams, 1939 Boston Red Sox: 9 games Jordan Walker, 2023 St. Louis Cardinals: 8 games and counting Fred Hutchison, 1939 Detroit Tigers: 8 games

Walker has a chance to tie Teddy Ballgame for the No. 2 spot on that list in the series finale Sunday afternoon. He will face Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta for the first time, as is the case with just about every pitcher Walker faces these days.

The longest hitting streak to begin a career at any age is 17 games, a record shared by Chuck Aleno of the 1941 Cincinnati Reds and David Dahl of the 2016 Colorado Rockies. It should be noted Brewers outfielder Joey Wiemer went 1 for 4 in Saturday's game. He has a seven-game hitting streak to begin his career.

Walker entered the season as CBS Sports' No. 6 prospect in baseball after authoring a .306/.388/.510 batting line with 19 home runs in Double-A last season. Walker performed so well in spring training that the Cardinals skipped him right over Triple-A and put him on their Opening Day roster. A natural third baseman, he's moved to right field in deference to Arenado.