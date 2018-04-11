Jordan Zimmermann exits Wednesday's game after being hit in face by line drive

Scary moment at Progressive Field on Wednesday night.

Detroit Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann was struck in the jaw by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis in the first inning. Zimmermann was in obvious pain -- Kipnis was shaken up as well -- before leaving the field.

Here's video of the comebacker:

Jordan Zimmermann took a pitch to the face in the 1st inning. He left the field under his own power and is currently being evaluated. Daniel Norris has been brought in to pitch. pic.twitter.com/T2QQ9ms1Xj — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 11, 2018

According to Statcast, the line drive left Kipnis' bat at 105.6 mph. It was well-struck.

The Tigers have since announced Zimmermann left the game with what they're calling a jaw contusion. He will be evaluated further. Surely he's heading for a battery of tests, including X-rays and neurological work.

Zimmermann, 31, has struggled since signing with the Tigers during the 2015-16 offseason. He is 17-20 with a 5.71 ERA in 275 2/3 innings since signing his five-year contract worth $110 million.