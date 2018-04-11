Jordan Zimmermann exits Wednesday's game after being hit in face by line drive

The Tigers say Zimmermann is still being evaluated

Scary moment at Progressive Field on Wednesday night.

Detroit Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann was struck in the jaw by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis in the first inning. Zimmermann was in obvious pain -- Kipnis was shaken up as well -- before leaving the field.

Here's video of the comebacker:

According to Statcast, the line drive left Kipnis' bat at 105.6 mph. It was well-struck.

The Tigers have since announced Zimmermann left the game with what they're calling a jaw contusion. He will be evaluated further. Surely he's heading for a battery of tests, including X-rays and neurological work.

Zimmermann, 31, has struggled since signing with the Tigers during the 2015-16 offseason. He is 17-20 with a 5.71 ERA in 275 2/3 innings since signing his five-year contract worth $110 million.

