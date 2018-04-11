Jordan Zimmermann exits Wednesday's game after being hit in face by line drive
The Tigers say Zimmermann is still being evaluated
Scary moment at Progressive Field on Wednesday night.
Detroit Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann was struck in the jaw by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis in the first inning. Zimmermann was in obvious pain -- Kipnis was shaken up as well -- before leaving the field.
Here's video of the comebacker:
Jordan Zimmermann took a pitch to the face in the 1st inning. He left the field under his own power and is currently being evaluated. Daniel Norris has been brought in to pitch. pic.twitter.com/T2QQ9ms1Xj— FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 11, 2018
According to Statcast, the line drive left Kipnis' bat at 105.6 mph. It was well-struck.
The Tigers have since announced Zimmermann left the game with what they're calling a jaw contusion. He will be evaluated further. Surely he's heading for a battery of tests, including X-rays and neurological work.
Zimmermann, 31, has struggled since signing with the Tigers during the 2015-16 offseason. He is 17-20 with a 5.71 ERA in 275 2/3 innings since signing his five-year contract worth $110 million.
-
McCarthy's wife roasts him over injury
The good news is McCarthy is expected to make his next start
-
Mets, D-Backs improve postseason odds
Good news for the Mets and Diamondbacks
-
MLB Wednesday: Price's streak on line
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action
-
Padres and Rockies get into a brawl
A case of baseball players behaving poorly and the unwritten rules of the game
-
d'Arnaud has a torn UCL
The Mets will miss d'Arnaud but have options behind the plate
-
A's vs. Dodgers odds, picks, prediction
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's A's vs. Dodgers game 10,000 times