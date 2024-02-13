Designated hitter Jorge Soler has signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. The deal is worth $42 million, per ESPN. Soler, who spent the last two seasons with the Marlins and was an All-Star in 2023, could also play some right field, though at this point in his career he should spend most of his time holding down the DH spot.

Soler, 31, hit .250/.341/.512 (128 OPS+) with 36 home runs, 75 RBI, 77 runs and 1.8 WAR last season. When Soler has been able to stay on the field through his career, he's proven himself one of the most prolific home runs hitters in baseball. He led the AL with 48 homers in 2019 and his 36 home runs last season came in just 504 at-bats.

In 2021, he hit 14 home runs in 208 at-bats after the Braves traded for him and then he won World Series MVP.

Injuries have been the problem for Soler. Though he's not a good defender, the main reason he needs to stay at DH is to try to avoid more injured list stints. He played in 137 games last season, the third-highest mark of his career.

He managed just 72 games in 2022 and only four times in his 10 years has he topped 100 games. Sure, there was 2020 in there and he had minor-league stints in his early seasons with the Cubs, but injuries have hampered Soler since his days as a prospect.

But when Soler plays, he's one of the biggest home run threats in the game. He's 15th among active players in home runs per at-bat and ranks 84th in MLB history, meaning it's reasonable to say he's one of the 100 most powerful hitters the league has ever seen. from a certain point of view.

Soler has averaged 32 home runs per 162 games played in his career. The Giants, who will slot Soler into the middle of their order, have not had a player with a 30-homer season since Barry Bonds clubbed 45 home runs in 2004.