Astros second baseman Jose Altuve doubled in the third inning Wednesday night during a four-run Houston rally in what would eventually be an 11-7 Phillies win. The double was important, though, in terms of individual history: it was the 2,500th hit of Altuve's career.

The 2,500 milestone isn't generally a huge one, but rather more of a marker on the way to perhaps a bigger milestone -- one that usually lands players in Cooperstown. Altuve sits 103rd in MLB history in hits right now, but the herd thins north of this spot. Only 56 players have gotten to 2,750. Then there's the hallowed 3,000-hit club.

Only 33 players in history have gotten there. Everyone to reach 3,000 hits is in the Hall of Fame, other than the special exceptions Pete Rose (previously banned), Albert Pujols (not yet eligible), Miguel Cabrera (not yet eligible), Alex Rodriguez (PED ties) and Rafael Palmeiro (PED ties). Pujols and Cabrera are headed there soon enough and it wouldn't be surprising to see Rose admitted now after his ban was lifted.

Altuve's interesting here because there's a black eye on his résumé, too, in the baggage from the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. He won MVP that season. Now, Carlos Beltrán got in the Hall of Fame this past summer, but he had to wait a few ballots, almost certainly due to his involvement in this same situation. This is something that might hang over Altuve's head more than Beltrán's, too, because 2017 was Beltrán's final season and he played sparingly, although he was credited as the ringleader of the scheme. There will certainly be a number of voters who will note that Altuve's prime ran mostly through the years where the Astros were allegedly running their sign-stealing operation.

If he gets to 3,000 hits, it might make for quite the conundrum for a bevy of voters.

Can Altuve get to 3,000?

Again, Altuve has 2,500 hits right now. He's in his age-36 season and certainly slowing down. Through 2023, he was a career .307 hitter who averaged 158 hits per season (199 per 162 games, which accounts for partial seasons during his rookie year and in 2020). He had 185 hits in 2024, but fell back to 156 last season and only has 112 this year as a .244 hitter.

Altuve is signed through 2029, which is his age-39 season. Let's say he only has these last three years left in his career. The Astros have 16 games left this season. At his current pace, he'll collect about 14 more hits.

That would put him at 2,514 hits and would mean he'd need to average 162 hits per year in order to reach 3,000.

Again, he's only at 112 this season, but injuries have kept him to 119 games. What if he stacked up a few more seasons without injury? He played in 155 last season and had 156 hits. Then again, as a player ages, his body breaks down more often. And that 156 still wouldn't be good enough to average 162 per year. Plus, there's always the looming lockout possibility that could cost games in 2027.

It could well be close. And then, if it is close, Altuve would surely hold on in hopes of getting to 3,000. It takes two to tango, though, so he'd need to find a place with at least mostly regular playing time that was willing to accommodate him. Stuff like this sells tickets. Maybe the Astros will fully be in a rebuild by then and won't be averse to letting him try for the benchmark. Would any other fan base really rally around a new guy chasing 3,000? Especially one this polarizing to so many other fan bases (remember, he's still booed in most opposing ballparks).

Using Bill James' "favorite toy" projection system, Altuve will finish with 2,791 hits and has an 8% chance of reaching 3,000. Now, this tool is used with seasons as endpoints, which means we're acting as if this 2026 season is concluded, but there isn't much left here. Even if we tacked on 25 for the rest of this season (which is absurdly aggressive), the tool shows 2,807 hits and an 11% chance.

It looks like that's where things are headed. Altuve probably ends up in the 2,700s or 2,800s when his contract expires. At that point, it'll be difficult to find enough work to get to 3,000.

That means the Hall of Fame battle, given the aforementioned baggage with some voters, just becomes that much more of an uphill battle. Altuve currently sits 19th in JAWS among second basemen all-time, just a hair ahead of Dustin Pedroia (20.7% of the vote in his second year last cycle) and Ian Kinsler (2.5% of the vote in 2025; fell off ballot). He has a chance with a few more productive seasons to rise closer to the tier with Lou Whitaker (still one of the biggest snubs), Roberto Alomar and Craig Biggio, but keep in mind, Altuve had 0.6 WAR last season and has 0.1 this year.

His case remains fascinating to me, but it sure feels like he needs that 3,000th hit in order to gain a big following for his entry to Cooperstown, and the odds are against that.