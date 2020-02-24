Jose Altuve booed as Astros stars appear in first spring training game since cheating scandal
Altuve was later hit by a pitch, but it was likely unintentional
As we slog through 2020 spring training, the Astros scandal remains inescapable. The Astros didn't play any regulars in their first few spring games, but Monday against the Tigers, new manager Dusty Baker rolled out a lineup that featured most of Houston's star players, including Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.
Altuve was the first well-known Astro to step in a batter's box since the scandal, and we got a bit of a glimpse as to how things are going to go moving forward. Altuve's welcome, as expected, was not warm.
Here's how it sounded at the Tigers' spring training home in Lakeland, Florida:
Keep in mind the spring crowds are generally much more tame than during the regular season. Also of note, Altuve has long been one of the more popular players in baseball. It's not like Bryce Harper or Manny Machado getting booed here. Altuve was pretty widely beloved before the sign-stealing scandal revelations.
I'd expect things get a bit more intense when it comes to how opposing crowds react to Astros players. It'll eventually go away, though, and at the end of the day, it's just noise from a crowd.
Altuve actually was hit by a pitch on his third plate appearance Monday, but it was an off-speed pitch that got away from Tigers reliever Nick Ramirez and it hit Altuve on the lower leg. There was almost certainly no intent. Still, an HBP in Altuve's first game of the spring is bound to draw the eyeballs of many aggrieved baseball fans.
Altuve, 29, hit .298/.353/.550 (131 OPS+) with 31 homers and 74 RBI in 124 games last season. The 2017 AL MVP has three batting titles and has led the league in hits four times. He's always hit and I'd expect him to hit well in 2020.
It should be noted that while the Astros continue to wear this, the Red Sox are also under investigation for a similar scandal during the 2018 season. MLB is expected to announce the results of its investigation into the Red Sox this week.
