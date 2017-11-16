Jose Altuve, Giancarlo Stanton win league MVP Awards
Jose Altuve is the A.L. MVP, and Giancarlo Stanton is the N.L. MVP
Jose Altuve and Giancarlo Stanton have been named the American League and National League Most Valuable Players, the league announced tonight. Altuve, who received 27 1 place votes, won by a large margin over second place finisher Aaron Judge, who received two 1st place votes. Jose Ramirez of the Indians finished third in the A.L. balloting, and got the other 1st place vote.
Stanton, meanwhile, prevailed by a razor-thin two vote margin over Joey Votto, with each receiving 10 first place votes. Third place finisher Paul Goldschmidt received three first place votes, with Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and Kris Bryant also receiving first place votes.
The A.L. results can be seen here, and the N.L. results can be seen here.
