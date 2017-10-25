Jose Alutve and Giancarlo Stanton are your 2017 Hank Aaron Award winners

LOS ANGELES -- MLB commissioner Rob Manfred presented Jose Altuve of the Astros and Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins with this season's Hank Aaron Award. Both were on hand -- Altuve in his uniform, obviously -- to accept their awards from Manfred and Aaron before Wednesday night's second game of the World Series.

The Hank Aaron Award was introduced in 1999 by Major League Baseball to honor the top hitter in each league. TV and radio broadcasters for each team get to vote for a top three and fans can take part on MLB.com as well, with 70 percent of the weight on the vote going to the broadcasters and 30 percent to the fans.

Stanton, 27, hit .281/.376/.631 with 59 homers, 132 RBI, 32 doubles and 123 runs scored. He led the majors in home runs and RBI while pacing the NL in slugging percentage. His second-half home run surge took the sport by storm and he was the hottest MLB story on an individual level for several weeks. He fell just shy of joining the very exclusive 60-homer club, but Stanton is certainly a worthy winner. He also won the award in 2014. He's the only Marlins player to ever win it.

Altuve, 27, hit .346/.410/.547 with 204 hits, 39 doubles, four triples, 24 homers, 81 RBI and 112 runs scored. He only struck out 84 times. He led the majors in average and, for the fourth straight season, paced the AL in hits. Altuve might be adding an MVP to his list of hardware here in the next few weeks, but on this one, he's already beaten Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Altuve is the first Astros player to win this award.