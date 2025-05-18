The Philadelphia Phillies will be without one of their best relievers for most of the regular season and all of the playoffs. On Sunday, MLB announced that veteran left-hander José Alvarado had been suspended for 80 games after he failed a performance-enhancing drug test. (MLB's statement on the matter says he tested positive for exogenous testosterone.)

Alvarado, soon to turn 30, had pitched to a 2.70 ERA (159 ERA+) and a 6.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 appearances. He had saved seven games, including in his most recent appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. For his career, he's in possession of a 123 ERA+.

Even with Alvarado, the Phillies' bullpen ranked 24th in the majors in ERA. Without him, it's fair to assume that executives Dave Dombrowski and Sam Fuld will get to work on identifying who, precisely, they can land from other squads to upgrade their relief corps for the stretch run.

Below, CBS Sports has compiled nine potential trade candidates the Phillies could consider. Do note that these individuals are presented in no particular order, and that there are far, far more than nine relievers of note who will be available in some form or another come July.

With those caveats established, let's get to it.

Helsley has established himself as one of the sport's top relievers over the last few years, earning Cy Young Award consideration in both 2022 and 2024. Will he be made available at the deadline? That would seem to depend on how the Cardinals play over the next two months. For now, anyway, they seem too good to deal their top reliever. It is worth noting that Helsley is an impending free agent, however, and that could alter the Cardinals' calculus on such a move.

Fairbanks has a club option for next season that will nearly double his salary if it gets exercised. In other words, the Rays will almost certainly trade him between now and Opening Day 2026. Given that Tampa Bay remains under .500, it's fair to think a deal could come together this summer. For as good as Fairbanks has been throughout his big-league career, durability has never been one of his strengths. To wit, he's already just 27 innings away from establishing a new personal high.

Jansen has ample late-inning experience and a better strikeout-to-walk ratio than his bloated ERA indicates. At the same time, his signature cutter continues to show signs of erosion. That's not an encouraging sign when you consider that he's a one-trick pitcher. The Angels won't have reason to keep Jansen -- or what remains on his $10 million financial obligation -- beyond the deadline.

4. Reid Detmers, LHP, Los Angeles Angels

Sticking with the Angels, here's a wild-card pick. Detmers has struggled the last two seasons, but his above-average stuff makes him an intriguing buy-low candidate for other teams. The Angels weren't willing to give up on him over the offseason. Will his continued struggles, even in a relief role, sway them to change their tune? We'll find out over the next two-plus months.

Finnegan has had an odd, eventful past year. He made last summer's All-Star Game; was non-tendered by the Nationals to begin the offseason; returned to the Nationals on a one-year deal in the spring; and has since regained the closer's job with above-average relief work. The rest of Washington's bullpen has done well to put the Nationals outside of the competitive picture. It only makes sense, then, for the Nationals to shop Finnegan over the next two months.

6. Seranthony Domínguez, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Up for a reunion? Domínguez spent most of his first six seasons with the Phillies before being shipped to the Orioles last deadline. He hasn't pitched well dating back to Opening Day 2024, noticeably struggling so far this season with his control. Between the O's woes and his own impending free agency, he seems more likely than not to finish the year on a different squad.

7. Jake Bird, RHP, Colorado Rockies

A lot of front offices would look at Bird, in the midst of a career season fueled by the prioritization of his slider, and see an opportunity to sell high -- even if it means missing out on employing him for the rest of his team-control years. You never know what the Rockies are going to do, as their deadline (and year-round) approach often befuddles other organizations. As such, for as bad as Colorado has been this season, it's totally possible that the front office elects to hold here.

8. David Bednar, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Bednar isn't too far removed from making consecutive All-Star Games, but it feels like it's been ages since he was considered a dominant closer. He's compiled a 77 ERA+ since Opening Day 2024, and he even required a demotion to the minors earlier this year. Bednar has fared better since returning to the majors, and the Pirates would be wise to convert that positive momentum into a trade rather than risking the possibility that he again enters into a tailspin.

Miller's name popped up in rumors last deadline. The same reasoning that applied then precipitates his inclusion now. He's an extremely hard-throwing reliever with a lengthy injury history who is dominating for a losing baseball team. The Athletics will probably keep him because, despite all logic, that's what bad teams do with their team-controlled relievers. (See: Bednar, David.) But, in our eyes, they should at least listen to what other teams offer.