Jose Bautista receives standing ovation from Blue Jays fans in return to Toronto

On Tuesday, Jose Bautista returned to Toronto for the first time since leaving the Blue Jays at the end of last season. Bautista, now a member of the New York Mets, had spent 10 seasons north of the border, homering nearly 300 times and finishing his Blue Jays career with a 136 OPS+.

Predictably, Bautista received a warm welcome from the Toronto crowd:

🎶 José, José, José, José



José, José 🎶 pic.twitter.com/PTn0FzbYUe — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 3, 2018

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, played this video tribute to him before the game started:

Though the Mets are Bautista's second team of the season, he's enjoyed a fair amount of success with them. In his first 36 games, he hit .250/.418/.476, with three home runs and nearly as many walks (24) as strikeouts (31).

Bautista went 1 for 2 on Tuesday, drawing three walks along the way. Including his stint with the Atlanta Braves, he's now hitting .223/.387/.438 for the season.