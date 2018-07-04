Jose Bautista receives standing ovation from Blue Jays fans in return to Toronto
Bautista spent part of 10 highly productive seasons with the Blue Jays
On Tuesday, Jose Bautista returned to Toronto for the first time since leaving the Blue Jays at the end of last season. Bautista, now a member of the New York Mets, had spent 10 seasons north of the border, homering nearly 300 times and finishing his Blue Jays career with a 136 OPS+.
Predictably, Bautista received a warm welcome from the Toronto crowd:
The Blue Jays, meanwhile, played this video tribute to him before the game started:
Though the Mets are Bautista's second team of the season, he's enjoyed a fair amount of success with them. In his first 36 games, he hit .250/.418/.476, with three home runs and nearly as many walks (24) as strikeouts (31).
Bautista went 1 for 2 on Tuesday, drawing three walks along the way. Including his stint with the Atlanta Braves, he's now hitting .223/.387/.438 for the season.
