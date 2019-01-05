Jose Bautista's bat flip home run ball up for auction
Certainly some Blue Jays fans would be interested, right?
Players flipping their bats after hitting home runs has long been polarizing, though I wonder if we've gotten to the point that the people who complain are such a minority that it's pointless to keep worrying about it. Regardless, way back in 2015, the naysayers were a sizable portion of baseball fandom and in the middle of October we saw possibly the most famous (notorious?) bat "flip" -- it was more a throw -- in baseball history.
That would be Jose Bautista's go-ahead, three-run blast in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Rangers:
That is probably the second-biggest home run in Blue Jays history after Joe Carter's World Series clincher.
Not only did the benches clear as a result, but things bled over in next season as far as the Rangers were concerned and Rougned Odor became a hero to many Rangers fans:
There's so much history stemming from that home run. It just so happens the ball Bautista hit is up for auction now at lelands.com, too. It'll cost a pretty penny, with the current bid as of this posting being $4,235. The bidding ends at 10 p.m. ET on February 1. Go nuts, Bautista bat flip fans.
