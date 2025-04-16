Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is not having his best week. First, he was demoted to the minors over the weekend after making an embarrassing baserunning gaffe. Then, on Tuesday, he was placed on the injured list after straining his left hand in the oddest way possible: while purchasing a pack of bottled water at Target.

Here's more on Miranda's malady, courtesy of the Minnesota Star Tribune:

He sustained the injury during the Saints' off day Monday shopping at Target. A case of water slipped from his grasp, and he felt pain when he re-grabbed it before it fell.

It's probably fair to go ahead and place Miranda's strained hand in the annals of weird baseball injuries, right next to Sammy Sosa hurting his back sneezing; Clint Barmes fracturing his collarbone after tripping while carrying deer meat; and Glenallen Hill falling through a glass table after having a nightmare involving spiders.

Miranda, 26, was off to a shaky start this season with the Twins. In his first 36 trips to the plate, he'd hit .167/.167/.250 (18 OPS+) with a home run and five runs batted in. Miranda had previously established himself as a solid contributor for Minnesota, posting a 104 OPS+ in 286 games entering this season.

To add insult to literal injury, Miranda's ailment comes at the same time the Twins are on injury watch for starting shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa departed Tuesday's contest against the New York Mets because of soreness in his left wrist. It's to be determined if he will need some time on the shelf to get hearty and hale, but, at least in theory, that possibility could have opened the door for Miranda to rejoin the big-league roster over the coming days.

The Twins, now 6-12 on the young season, have been one of the majors' bigger disappointments.