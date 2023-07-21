New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist that will require surgery. The Yankees placed Trevino on the injured list on Friday and, in a corresponding move, promoted backstop Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The club announced the transactions on its official Twitter account.

Trevino suffered a torn TFCC ligament, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. The Cleveland Clinic's website states that the TFCC "connects the bones in your forearm with bones in your wrist" and that it helps with support and stability.

Trevino, 30, has failed to build upon a 2022 season that saw him both make the All-Star Game and win a Gold Glove Award. In 55 games this year, he's batted .210/.257/.312 (58 OPS+) with four home runs and 15 RBI. His contributions have been worth an estimated 0.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Rortvedt, 25, was originally acquired as part of the same spring 2022 trade with the Minnesota Twins that netted infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Injuries have limited him to just five big-league games since the deal. He's spent most of this season in the minors, where he's batted .291 /.403/.513 with six home runs and 23 RBI.

Rortvedt seems likely to split catching duties with Kyle Higashioka. Even with Trevino in tow, the Yankees had received some of the majors' worst backstop production. New York's .605 OPS from the catcher spot entering Friday ranked ahead of only four other teams: the San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins, Cleveland Guardians, and Pittsburgh Pirates. On a related note, the Yankees are expected to be in the market for catching help ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Trevino is the latest in a growing list of Yankees position players on the shelf. Star outfielder Aaron Judge remains sidelined with a torn toe ligament, alongside the aforementioned Donaldson, and fellow outfielders Jake Bauers, Willie Calhoun, and Greg Allen.

The Yankees entered Friday with a 50-47 record on the year, putting them in last place in the American League East. New York will kick off a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night following a 1-5 west-coast road trip.