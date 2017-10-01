Josh Donaldson says his 'first choice as of right now' is to remain with the Blue Jays

As a disappointing 2017 season winds down for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team and their fans can at least go into the offseason knowing star third baseman Josh Donaldson wants to remain in Toronto long-term.

According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, Donaldson approached the team's front office earlier this month to say he wants to remain with the Blue Jays beyond next season, his final season before free agency. Here's what Donaldson told Davidi:

"I let him know where I stand and where I stand is I want to be a Blue Jay," Donaldson, who has one year of club control remaining, told Sportsnet. "I love Toronto, I love playing there. By the same token, I understand their side of it and both sides have got to match. My first choice as of right now is I want to be here. I enjoy the city, I enjoy this team, I enjoy the people that are around here, and I just let him know that. I wanted to be up-front before anything else came out there, or something like that. 'Hey this is where I stand, I want you to know this.' "There was no talk about a contract or any type of dollars. It was just my feelings and letting him know where my heart is at and ultimately we'll see if anything can get worked out."

Donaldson earned $17 million this season as part of the two-year, $28.6 million contract he signed in February 2016. That deal did not buy out in free agent seasons. All it did was give the team cost certainty for his second and third arbitration years as a Super Two. Donaldson will be arbitration-eligible again this winter and figures to earn $25 million or so in 2017. Possibly more.

While signing Donaldson long-term before he becomes a free agent seems like a no-brainer, it's important to remember he was a late-bloomer who will turn 32 in December, meaning he will be 33 come spring training 2019, the first spring training of his new contract. Donaldson did not make his MLB debut until age 24 and he didn't play his first full MLB season until age 27.

Donaldson is not in the lineup for Sunday's season finale against the Yankees (GameTracker), so he finishes the year with a .270/.385/.559 (143 OPS+) batting line and 33 home runs in 113 games. He was hampered by calf problems in the first half before going off in the second half, hitting .276/.386/.606 with an AL leading 24 home runs after the All-Star break.

Earlier this week Matt Snyder argued the Blue Jays should trade Donaldson and begin a rebuild, and I'm sure that's something the front office will consider. They'll consider everything. Toronto does seem likely to keep Donaldson and try to contend next year, but if things don't work out, he could hit the trade market at the July 31 deadline.