Josh Donaldson suffers an injury setback that'll make him tough to trade before the deadline

Even with a three-game winning streak and seven wins in their last 10 games, the Toronto Blue Jays are long-shot contenders this season. At 37-41, the Blue Jays are 15 games back in the AL East and 10 1/2 games back of the second wild-card spot with four teams ahead of them. Climbing back into the race isn't impossible, just unlikely.

Given their place in the standings, focus on the Blue Jays has shifted toward the trade deadline, specifically who they can trade for prospects. Impending free agent J.A. Happ is an obvious trade candidate. Others like Marco Estrada, Yangervis Solarte, Justin Smoak, and Tyler Clippard could be on the move too. The team does have some quality players to market prior to July 31.

On paper, Toronto's best trade chip is former AL MVP Josh Donaldson. The problem is Donaldson has only played 36 games this season due to shoulder and calf woes -- he's hit .234/.333/.423 with five home runs in those 36 games -- and he hasn't played at all since May 28. Donaldson is not coming back anytime soon either. He recently suffered a setback with his calf injury.

Bad news for #BlueJays: Josh Donaldson has a setback while rehabbing left calf. Suffered an acute strain while taking groundballs in preparation for a rehab game. Will be re-evaluated in three weeks. — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) June 26, 2018

Keep in mind Donaldson will only be re-evaluated in three weeks. Even if all goes well and he gets the thumbs up to return at that point, he still has to go through baseball activities and rehab games to get himself back into game shape. Being re-evaluated in three weeks could mean Donaldson's actual return is still 4-6 weeks away.

The July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is exactly five weeks away and, even in the best case scenario, it'll be difficult for the Blue Jays to trade Donaldson for maximum value. Teams are going to want to see him healthy and judge his performance before giving up a big package at the deadline.

Donaldson can be a difference-maker when healthy. No doubt about it. But no club will pay full price without seeing him healthy first.

Josh Donaldson's calf injury takes a bite out of his trade value. USATSI

The Blue Jays can, of course, still trade Donaldson through waivers in August. That is slightly more complicated though because a team could put in a claim for the sole purpose of blocking a deal. The Phillies, for example, could put in a claim on Donaldson to prevent him going to the Braves even if they no intention of trading for him. Blockbuster waivers trades do happen in August -- Justin Verlander last year is a great example -- but they're not easy.

Donaldson's setback is good news for the Royals and Rangers, who have third base trade candidates in impending free agents Mike Moustakas and Adrian Beltre, respectively. Teams that had interest in Donaldson -- the Braves and Phillies jump to mind as potential landing spots, but other clubs like the Red Sox, Cardinals, and Indians could pursue third base help too -- may now pivot to Moustakas and Beltre, who are healthy and ready to step right into the lineup.