Josh Donaldson's agent denies report of Blue Jays extension, says team never made offer before trade
"No years or dollars were ever specifically discussed," Donaldson's agent said in a statement
Josh Donaldson's agent denied a report Thursday that the Toronto Blue Jays offered the 2015 American League MVP a multiyear contract extension before trading him to the Cleveland Indians last week.
According to a report by Jon Heyman of Fancred, "Contrary to some suggestions out there that they never talked numbers or made an offer, word is the Jays extended an offer for more than the three-year, $75 million deal the Phillies gave to free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta, another major star older than 30. The belief is they were flexible to go at least a bit higher.''
Donaldson's agent, Dan Lozano of the MVP Sports Group, denied that the Blue Jays and Donaldson ever engaged in contract talks.
In an email statement to media outlets, Lozano said, "The fact is that the team never extended an offer to Josh, no years or dollars were ever specifically discussed, and it's unfair to Josh for someone to repeatedly misrepresent his business affairs citing their 'beliefs.'"
Donaldson posted a .234/.333/.423 line in Toronto this season while being limited to only 36 games because of shoulder and calf injuries. The Blue Jays traded him to Cleveland last week for a player to be named.
The three-time All-Star is currently on an injury rehab assignment with Cleveland's Triple-A Columbus affiliate. On Monday, he hit a two-out grand slam in his first game. He is eligible to return from the disabled list on Sept. 11.
In February, Donaldson responded to a Fancred report that said he was believed to be seeking a "monster payday" in free agency, according to friends. He responded on Twitter, saying the Blue Jays had never made him an offer.
In 2015, Donaldson helped propel Toronto into the playoffs for the first time since 1993. The 32-year-old had his best season that year when he hit 41 home runs, finished with a .939 OPS and led the American League with 122 runs, 123 RBI and 352 total bases.
