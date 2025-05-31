Josh Harrison, a two-time All-Star Game honoree and a veteran of parts of 13 big-league seasons, announced on Saturday his retirement from Major League Baseball. Harrison, 37, tweeted out a lengthy statement in which he thanked his family, teammates, and fans, as well as the game of baseball itself.

"Thank you for helping shape me, humble me, and give me a platform to grow, not just as a player, but as a man," Harrison wrote. "I'm blessed to have been a 2x All-Star and to play for as long as I did, but I never sought to prove people wrong, only to prove myself right in my beliefs. With that being said, future players don't let other people's expectations of you limit you from reaching your full potential. Put in the work and go get what you deserve."

Harrison, originally a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Cubs, spent most of his big-league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In more than 1,200 games, he batted .270/.316/.396 (95 OPS+) with 73 home runs and 91 stolen bases. His contributions were worth an estimated 16.4 Wins Above Replacement, according to the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.

Harrison was named to the National League All-Star team in both 2014 and 2017. He also finished ninth in NL Most Valuable Player Award voting in 2014, hitting .315/.347/.490 (133 OPS+) with 13 home runs, 18 stolen bases, and 5.6 Wins Above Replacement.

In addition to spending eight seasons with the Pirates, Harrison suited up for the Washington Nationals, Chicago White Sox, then-Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, and, most recently, the Philadelphia Phillies. His final big-league appearance came as a member of the Phillies on July 30, 2023. Coincidentally, that game took place against the Pirates. He went 0 for 3 in that contest.

In another fitting detail, Harrison's retirement announcement came 14 years to the day of his big-league debut.