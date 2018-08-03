Journeyman signs with Blue Jays 30 minutes before Mariners game, then twirls six shutout innings

Haudschild had been released by the Astros earlier this week

With injuries and trades thinning out their rotation, the Toronto Blue Jays gave the ball to an unexpected starter Thursday night: Tyler Clippard. The veteran reliever started his first game since 2008 as the Blue Jays took a page from the Rays playbook and used an opener against the Mariners (TOR 7, SEA 3). Clippard allowed two runs in one inning.

Once Clippard was out of the game, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons gave the ball to journeyman right-hander Mike Hauschild, who twirled six shutout innings in his first MLB action of the season. He'd been released by the Astros earlier this week.

Mike Hauschild TOR • RP • 44
August 3 vs. Mariners
IP6
H4
R0
ER0
BB1
K5

The 28-year-old Hauschild made his MLB debut with the Rangers last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He allowed 10 runs in eight innings, then was returned to Houston. This season he threw 97 2/3 innings with a 4.88 ERA in Triple-A before the Astros released him a few days ago.

The Blue Jays, in need of pitching depth for the remainder of the season, scooped up Hauschild and added him to their MLB roster right away. The crazy thing? He signed his contract with the team literally minutes before the start of Thursday's game.

Hauschild wasn't even an official Blue Jays employee roughly an hour before taking the mound Thursday, then he goes out and fires six shutout innings against one of the best teams in baseball on the road. Eventful day, I'd say.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

