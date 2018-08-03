Journeyman signs with Blue Jays 30 minutes before Mariners game, then twirls six shutout innings

With injuries and trades thinning out their rotation, the Toronto Blue Jays gave the ball to an unexpected starter Thursday night: Tyler Clippard. The veteran reliever started his first game since 2008 as the Blue Jays took a page from the Rays playbook and used an opener against the Mariners (TOR 7, SEA 3). Clippard allowed two runs in one inning.

Once Clippard was out of the game, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons gave the ball to journeyman right-hander Mike Hauschild, who twirled six shutout innings in his first MLB action of the season. He'd been released by the Astros earlier this week.

View Profile Mike Hauschild TOR • RP • 44 August 3 vs. Mariners IP 6 H 4 R 0 ER 0 BB 1 K 5

The 28-year-old Hauschild made his MLB debut with the Rangers last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He allowed 10 runs in eight innings, then was returned to Houston. This season he threw 97 2/3 innings with a 4.88 ERA in Triple-A before the Astros released him a few days ago.

The Blue Jays, in need of pitching depth for the remainder of the season, scooped up Hauschild and added him to their MLB roster right away. The crazy thing? He signed his contract with the team literally minutes before the start of Thursday's game.

Mike Hauschild, released by the #Astros over the weekend, took his physical an hour before the game, signed his contract 30 minutes beforehand. Then he throws six shutout innings. “It’s pretty of crazy, it kind of feels like a dream based off my last week." #BlueJays — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 3, 2018

Hauschild wasn't even an official Blue Jays employee roughly an hour before taking the mound Thursday, then he goes out and fires six shutout innings against one of the best teams in baseball on the road. Eventful day, I'd say.