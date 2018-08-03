Journeyman signs with Blue Jays 30 minutes before Mariners game, then twirls six shutout innings
Haudschild had been released by the Astros earlier this week
With injuries and trades thinning out their rotation, the Toronto Blue Jays gave the ball to an unexpected starter Thursday night: Tyler Clippard. The veteran reliever started his first game since 2008 as the Blue Jays took a page from the Rays playbook and used an opener against the Mariners (TOR 7, SEA 3). Clippard allowed two runs in one inning.
Once Clippard was out of the game, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons gave the ball to journeyman right-hander Mike Hauschild, who twirled six shutout innings in his first MLB action of the season. He'd been released by the Astros earlier this week.
The 28-year-old Hauschild made his MLB debut with the Rangers last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He allowed 10 runs in eight innings, then was returned to Houston. This season he threw 97 2/3 innings with a 4.88 ERA in Triple-A before the Astros released him a few days ago.
The Blue Jays, in need of pitching depth for the remainder of the season, scooped up Hauschild and added him to their MLB roster right away. The crazy thing? He signed his contract with the team literally minutes before the start of Thursday's game.
Hauschild wasn't even an official Blue Jays employee roughly an hour before taking the mound Thursday, then he goes out and fires six shutout innings against one of the best teams in baseball on the road. Eventful day, I'd say.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Felix Hernandez may lose rotation spot
Felix has a 5.49 ERA this season
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Aug. 3
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Friday
-
Yankees vs. Red Sox: How to watch Friday
The Red Sox widened their gap over the Yankees in the AL East on Thursday
-
Yankees suddenly have bullpen problems
Jonathan Holder and Chad Green had a no good, very bad inning Thursday
-
MLB DFS, Aug. 3: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Five teams tied for most Top 50 players
The calendar has flipped to August, and that means it's time for our monthly look at the top...