Juan Soto has reached his much-anticipated free-agent decision, agreeing to terms with the New York Mets on a 15-year contract worth $765 million. Soto's contract becomes the largest in Major League Baseball history, dethroning the agreement Shohei Ohtani signed just a year ago with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The rise of interest in sports business since the publication of "Moneyball" means, in part, that contract structures get scrutinized as much as lineups or in-game decisions. With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports wanted to honor the moment by breaking down four notable aspects of Soto's reported agreement with the Mets.

Let's get to it.

1. There's no deferred money

The defining characteristic of Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million pact with the Dodgers was the absurd amount of deferred money -- all but $2 million per season. As a result of that structure and the time value of money, Ohtani's deal had a present value of $437,830,563, according to the MLB Players Association's calculations.

No formula is needed for Soto's agreement.

That's because this deal contains no deferred money, according to MLB's Mark Feinsand. In other words, this isn't a case where Soto signed for $765 million but his "actual" contract is along the lines of being worth $450 million (or whatever figure).

2. Intriguing opt-out opportunity after 2029 season

Although Soto signed for 15 years, or what appeared to be the rest of his career, he'll actually hold the power to bail a third of the way through. Indeed, his pact includes an opt-out clause after five seasons, according to multiple reports

Opt outs are commonplace in most of agent Scott Boras' megadeals. This particular opt-out clause includes a way for Soto's record-breaking deal to hit the $800 million mark.

The structure of the deal is front-loaded, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Soto will be paid $305 million over his first five seasons with the Mets (a figure that includes a $75 signing bonus, more on that below). So after the 2029 season, Soto has the opportunity to opt out of his deal with 10 years and $460 remaining.

If Soto does want to reenter free agency as a 31-year-old, the Mets have the opportunity to override his opt out by adding an addition $4 million per season to the final 10 years of his contract. That would give Soto $50 million per year for his final decade in Queens and raise the grand total of this enormous deal to $805 million.

Keep in mind, Soto's opt-out will fall after MLB and the MLBPA reach terms on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, meaning the league's landscape could look different than it does at present.

Juan Soto NYY • LF • #22 BA 0.288 R 128 HR 41 RBI 109 SB 7 View Profile

3. Massive signing bonus

Soto isn't just getting paid a ton overall, he's getting $75 million in the form of a signing bonus, according to Feinsand.

The payment schedule hasn't been reported, but it should be noted that Soto won't necessarily receive that $75 million all at once. Mookie Betts' deal with the Dodgers included a $65 million signing bonus paid in increments every Nov. 1. Conversely, Blake Snell will receive a $52 million signing bonus from the Dodgers in January.

We'll see which path Soto's bonus takes, but let's be clear about something: it'll still count for Competitive Balance Tax purposes. Nevertheless, it does make for a nice sweetener for players who are cognizant of the time value of money.